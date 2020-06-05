Oscar Trevino
San Juan - Oscar Trevino, 83, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mauro and Juana Trevino; three sisters, Irma Trevino, Esperanza Trevino, and Arabella Bartimus.

Mr. Trevino is survived by his wife, Minerva Trevino; four brothers, Eleazar Trevino, Eluid Trevino, Mauro M. Trevino, and Kiki Trevino.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, June 5, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Garciasville Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
