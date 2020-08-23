1/1
Oswaldo Ronaldo "Baldo" Garza
Mission - Oswaldo "Baldo" Ronaldo Garza, a long-time McAllen, Texas resident, passed away unexpectedly on August 9th, 2020.

Baldo is survived by his parents; his wife Sarah Garza; his sons, Harley (Rob), Oswaldo (Brianda), and Travis (Karen) Garza; his sister and brothers, Pajita Solano, Steven Garza, and Ramiro Garza Jr.

Baldo was born November 6, 1961 in San Fernando, California to Ramiro and Charlene Garza. He moved to La Joya, Texas in 1974 and graduated from La Joya High School in 1979. After graduation, Baldo began work with Martin Valley Ranch as their water and wastewater manager. On September 7, 1985, he married Sarah, a hairstylist from Brownsville, Texas. Within a few years, they had welcomed three sons into their lives, all of whom Baldo cherished.

From the beginning Baldo was a dedicated and resourceful employee, working throughout his career in water treatment, helping many cities and towns in Texas and in Georgia update and improve their facilities. Most recently he was Regional Business Manager for ESG Operations, Inc. for their Southwestern Region.

Baldo was a devoted and selfless father and husband, who spent many family vacations with Sarah and his sons in the family RV, exploring the southwestern United States. Most of all, he cherished his granddaughter, Scarlet, born in 2017 to his son Travis.

Baldo spent his leisure time in a wide variety of ways, including fishing, hunting, golfing, and collecting various cars, boats, and motorcycles. He could also be found, if doing nothing else, working on his yard, or, in his words "meditating". He was a problem-solver, who often took on difficult projects at work and around the house. Baldo was a spiritual man, and a member of Baptist Temple Church in McAllen.

He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

There will be a private services held at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 9 am at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen. Due to the COVID pandemic, strict social distancing guidelines will be followed. For those wishing to pay their respects, a live stream will be available online.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
