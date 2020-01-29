|
|
San Carlos - Otila Sanchez Saldana, 82, went home to the Lord Friday, January 24, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Donna, Otila lived in San Carlos for most of her life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Saldana; a grandchild, Artie Cantu; her parents, Geronimo and Felicita Sanchez; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Otila is survived by five children, Jose Antonio (Norma) Saldana, Jesse (Norma) Saldana, Josie Saldana, Irma (Tomas) Saldana, Martin Saldana, all of San Carlos; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and eight brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 29, 2020