Pharr - Ovidio Castillo, 81, died on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Paxvilla Hospice in McAllen.
He is preceded in death by a son Roel Castillo; a daughter, Cyn-Dee Castillo; his parents, Pedro and Petra Castillo; two sisters, Rosario Garcia, and Maria Elena Castillo.
Mr. Castillo is survived by his wife, Maria Magdalena "Amada" Castillo of Pharr; two daughters, Belinda (Gilbert) Tristan of Houston, Zonia Castillo of San Juan; eight grandchildren, Gibo (Alisa) Tristan, Gino (Chelsea) Tristan, Alexandra Hogan, Maria Hogan, Gavin (Robi) Tristan, Gabriela Flores, Sabella Flores, Ricardo Ovidio Flores; six great-grandchildren, Pai, Gracyn, Gibo Jr., Mia, Gino Jr., Giana-Rae; one sister, Ana Maria Robles of Corpus Christi; one brother, Mario Castillo of Edinburg.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary today, July 9, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 7473 of Elsa.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on July 9, 2019