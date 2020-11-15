1/1
Ovidio Chapa
Pharr - Ovidio Chapa, 83, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his residence in Pharr.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vitero and Homogonia Chapa; a son, Esteban Chapa.

Mr. Chapa is survived by his wife, Maria Mercedes Chapa; 11 children, Ovidio Chapa Jr., Delia Chapa, Oseas Chapa, Elda Chapa, Pete Villa, Jose Rodolfo De Leon, Blanca Justice, Criselda Quintero, Rosalva De Leon, Araceli "Sally" Chapa, Ramon (Alejandra) Guajardo; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Olivia Longoria.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
15
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
16
Interment
Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
