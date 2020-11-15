Pharr - Ovidio Chapa, 83, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his residence in Pharr.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vitero and Homogonia Chapa; a son, Esteban Chapa.
Mr. Chapa is survived by his wife, Maria Mercedes Chapa; 11 children, Ovidio Chapa Jr., Delia Chapa, Oseas Chapa, Elda Chapa, Pete Villa, Jose Rodolfo De Leon, Blanca Justice, Criselda Quintero, Rosalva De Leon, Araceli "Sally" Chapa, Ramon (Alejandra) Guajardo; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Olivia Longoria.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.