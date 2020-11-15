Pharr - Ovidio Chapa, 83, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his residence in Pharr.He is preceded in death by his parents, Vitero and Homogonia Chapa; a son, Esteban Chapa.Mr. Chapa is survived by his wife, Maria Mercedes Chapa; 11 children, Ovidio Chapa Jr., Delia Chapa, Oseas Chapa, Elda Chapa, Pete Villa, Jose Rodolfo De Leon, Blanca Justice, Criselda Quintero, Rosalva De Leon, Araceli "Sally" Chapa, Ramon (Alejandra) Guajardo; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Olivia Longoria.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.