Pablo L. Martinez Obituary
Weslaco - Weslaco - Pablo L. Martinez, 88, entered eternal rest on Monday, September 2, 2019, at his residence.

Born to Consuelo Lopez and Santos Martinez on November 22, 1930 in D'Hanis, TX. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 68 years, Altagracia Ovalle Martinez and children: Melissa (Gustavo), Mario (Beverly). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchild, 2 brothers, one sister and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends today, September 5 from 5pm to 9pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Hawkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at 10 am, Friday, September 6, 2019 at San Martin de Porres in Weslaco. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Sign the guest book at www.hawkinsfh.com

Funeral Services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Weslaco.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 5, 2019
