McAllen - Pablo Mayers, Jr., age 76, entered into eternal rest on April 2, 2019. He was born to Pablo Mayers, Sr. and Berta Vidaurri Mayers in Laredo, TX, where he attended the public schools graduating from Martin High School in 1961. He continued his education at Texas A&M University where he spent four years in the Corps of Cadets and was a part of the elite Texas A&M Freshmen Drill Team. After graduation in 1965, he spent several years serving his country in the US Army including at Camp Page, South Korea near the DMZ, as a survey officer for the Honest John missile unit. He was promoted to Captain and awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal as well as the National Defense Service Medal. After his military service, he worked for 30 years with DuPont Agrichemicals Division in Amarillo, Buenos Aires and McAllen. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed participating in conservation measures at the Mayers Ranch in Laredo, TX. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia F. Mayers and two daughters, Lisa Mayers and Michelle {Jody) Fletcher. He is also survived by his grandchildren Andrew (Loraine) Barstow, Matthew Cox and Abigail Fletcher. Surviving siblings are John Mayers, Virginia Mayers, Patricia Mayers and Anthony {Ruth) Mayers. He was a member of the Hidalgo/Starr County A&M club as well as The Association of Former Students, Texas A&M Century Club. Pallbearers will be Andrew Barstow, Matthew Cox, Jody Fletcher, Ivan Welker, Sandy Ray, Pilo Trevino, Max Fernandez and Anthony Mayers. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Pawlik, Rob Pawlik, Larry Perkins, John Mayers, Frank Hernandez and Joe Fernandez. Visitation and rosary will be held at Kreidler Funeral Home, McAllen, TX, Monday April 22 from 4 to 6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday April 23 at 11 :00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Mission TX, followed immediately by burial at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, Mission TX. The family suggests that friends make rnemorial contributions to McAllen Pregnancy Center, 816 S. Main St., McAllen, TX 78501. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 21, 2019