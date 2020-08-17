McAllen - Pantalion Rodriguez Jr., 63, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Panta was born on September 15, 1956 in McAllen, TX to Pantalion and Maria Esperanza Rodriguez.He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years; Lupita Alonzo Rodriguez, his children; Pantalion Rodriguez III and Betty, Kelly and Daniel Delgado and Stella Marie and Andrew Sanchez, 3 grandchildren; Alexis, Alison and Kaylee, sister; Teresa Garza, and many nieces and nephews.Panta lived his life as a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend. He had a love for travel, sports, and old-time movies. Family was his everything, there was nothing he would not do to provide and support his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family. Panta was everybody's "go to guy." He would do anything in order to help someone in need. He will be dearly missed.Family visitations will be held from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020 with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home, 1901 Pecan Blvd., McAllen, Texas. Funeral service in memory of Panta will be held at Holy Spirit Church, 2201 Martin Ave, at 10:00 am, procession to follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.