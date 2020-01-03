|
Plano - Patricia Ann Bennett Myers passed peacefully in her sleep on December 30, 2019 in Plano, Texas at the age of 90. Patricia was born on July 31, 1929 in Kerrville, Texas, where much of her early years were spent on her beloved grandparent's ranch. Patricia graduated from Kerrville Tivy High School and then moved to the Rio Grande Valley with her parents in 1947. Here she met and married Donald Everett Myers. She and her husband owned and operated Don Myers Furniture in Donna, TX for many years.
Patricia Myers was an accomplished business woman and interior designer, a dedicated bible scholar, a witty and fun friend, an avid reader, and a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her children, family and friends will miss her cooking, sense of style and generosity. They are most grateful for her stewardship and daily prayers on their behalf.
Patricia Myers is survived by her children, Diane Myers, PhD (+Raymond Derr), McAllen, TX; Marshall Myers (Leslie), Uvalde, TX; and Brian Myers (Tara), Plano, TX.; her grandchildren: Patrick Johnson, Ryan Myers, Aaron Myers, Robyn Baldwin, William Myers and Lleyton Myers; her great-grandchildren: Crosby Myers, Lucy Myers, Graham Baldwin, Grant Baldwin, and Pierce Baldwin; her aunts, Dorothy Schwartzlose and Noreen Karger, and her sister-in-law Connie Ralston Myers and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Patricia Myers is predeceased by her husband, Donald E. Myers, her parents, Robert Lee Bennett and Edna Karger Bennett, sisters, Betty Bob Bennett and Sybil Bennett Sutherland, son-in-law, Raymond Derr, Jr., and brother-in-law, John Marshall Myers.
Services will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 9 am at Kreidler Funeral Home, 314 N. 10th St., McAllen; burial will follow at 10 am at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Taylor Road, Mission. Pallbearers are Patrick Johnson, William Everett, Aaron Myers, William Myers, Lleyton Myers, and Tom Karger. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests contributions to www.smiletrain.org or a .
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 3, 2020