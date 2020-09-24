McAllen - Patricia Anne "Patsy" Kittleman passed away on September 18, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. She died peacefully at home in the loving embrace of her husband, Charles Wesley "Wes" Kittleman III, and surrounded by members of her family and several lifelong friends.
Patsy was born in Roma, Texas, on January 18, 1953. She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Rio Grande City and graduated from Rio Grande City High School as the class valedictorian in 1971. She earned Bachelor's degrees in Education and Spanish from Manhattanville College in 1974 and a Master's degree in Education from the University of Texas-Pan American (now UT-RGV) in 1993.
Patsy enjoyed a 38-year career as an elementary school teacher and administrator. Teaching came naturally to Patsy. Over the years, she touched the lives of countless children who remember her fondly as "Miss Olivarez." Her goal was to make every child feel special and loved.
Patsy's family was always first and foremost in her life. She was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, cousin, and friend to all. She did everything with grace and a beautiful smile on her face. She loved to read and watch romantic movies. Her true passion in life was cooking for family and friends. The bigger the group, the more she enjoyed entertaining, and she always cooked enough food to ensure that any unexpected guests (and there were many) were well-fed, too. In Patsy's hands, all holidays were magical events. She loved a room filled with decorations, joy, and laughter. She also loved all dogs, no matter what size, breed, or age.
Patsy and Wes began their journey together on June 26, 1999, and have raised six wonderful children. During their 21 years of marriage, they were seldom apart for longer than a day. Patsy loved planning and orchestrating annual family 4th of July trips to South Padre Island. Her Independence Day cupcakes and lobster rolls were legendary and sought after by all. She also loved extended family trips to the family ranch near Raymondville.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Sarah A. Ramirez and Dr. Mario E. Ramirez. She is survived by four brothers who she loved dearly: Judge Mario E. Ramirez, Jr. (Noelia), Dr. Norman Ramirez (Liza), Dr. Jaime Ramirez (Hilary), and Roberto L. Ramirez (Irene). In addition to her devoted husband and large extended family, Patsy is survived by her children - Sarah A. Ruiz (Rafael), Sarah Holmes (Tommy), Vanessa Olivarez, Robert Kittleman (Amy), Carlos Olivarez, and Billy Kittleman - and by her four grandchildren Audrey Holmes, Jaxson Olivarez, Logan Kittleman, and Cooper Kittleman. She was very loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
There will be a private funeral service on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Invited guests are reminded that the live service will strictly comply with all guidelines concerning the coronavirus. Social distancing and masks will be required at all times. Due to the pandemic, there will be no reception following the funeral service. The service can be viewed via livestream at https://youtu.be/n7Ef_nJS6C0
on Friday at 10 a.m.
Donations can be made in Patsy's honor to the ASPCA, the Palm Valley Animal Society, or the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley.