Patricia Moyer
Sugarland, TX - Patricia Moyer(86) died November 7, 2020 in her home at Colonial Oaks First Colony in Sugarland Texas. Her welcoming spirit will be missed by her family and all who knew her.

Born in Burkburnett, Texas, she was a loyal alumni of UTPA & Texas Tech University. During her 50 years in the Rio Grande Valley Patricia worked for Region One, McAllen ISD as a supervisor and reading specialist, and was director of Hidalgo County United Way for 20 years.

She was a longtime resident of McAllen where she was an active member and leader of The First Presbyterian Church, Friends of the Library, Zonta, Master Gardeners, Leadership McAllen and many other organizations. She was also active at the state level with the Presbytery.

She is survived by her children; Kathy & John Hook, Carol & Wade Williams and Robin & David Kautz. She was especially proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Hunter & Laura, Madeline, Everett, Erin & Mike Kelly, Connor, Zoe, Jewel & Kenneth Williams. Donations to Alzheimer's Association or Star of Texas Hospice would honor her memory.

The family welcomes your comments on the memorial page for Pat at: kreidlerfuneralhome.com A virtual memorial service will be held on zoom in Pat's honor on Sunday, November 29 at 2:30 p.m.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
