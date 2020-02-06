|
|
McAllen - Paul was born in Kent, Ohio on September 5, 1939. He was a loving husband and father, and a true friend to his wife, Shirley. Paul served his country in the Vietnam War with courage, honor and bravery.
He is preceded in death by his father Thomas Earp and mother Mary Eary Adams. He is survived by his wife Shirley Earp, and his three children, Martin Hustad, Glenda Smolen and Glen Earp.
Funeral Mass will be held February 7th, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 10AM and internment will be at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery at 2PM.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 6, 2020