1/1
PAUL F. and LYDIA FITZGERALD Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - Paul F. Fitzgerald Sr., 91, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg followed by his beloved wife, Lydia Fitzgerald, 92, on Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence in Edinburg.

Mr. and Mrs. Fitzgerald are survived by two children, Paul F. (Thelma) Fitzgerald Jr. and Paula Anne (Bill Goldman) Fitzgerald; two granddaughters, Kathleen Marie and Sarah Madeleine Fitzgerald; and Mr. Fitzgerald's siblings, Leonard, and Virginia Fitzgerald.

Graveside service will take place at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved