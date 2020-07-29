Edinburg - Paul F. Fitzgerald Sr., 91, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg followed by his beloved wife, Lydia Fitzgerald, 92, on Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence in Edinburg.Mr. and Mrs. Fitzgerald are survived by two children, Paul F. (Thelma) Fitzgerald Jr. and Paula Anne (Bill Goldman) Fitzgerald; two granddaughters, Kathleen Marie and Sarah Madeleine Fitzgerald; and Mr. Fitzgerald's siblings, Leonard, and Virginia Fitzgerald.Graveside service will take place at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.