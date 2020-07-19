Alamo - Paul Harold Bergman, 83, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veterans Home in McAllen, TX. He was born November 19, 1936, on the family farm north of Baileyville in northeast Kansas to Joseph Henry Bergman and Elizabeth (Enneking) Bergman.
He helped on the family farm while attending school in Baileyville. During his academic years, Paul learned woodworking, enjoyed participating in drama productions, and served as class president before graduating in 1955. After graduation, Paul joined the United States Army where he served as an artillery survey specialist and was honorably discharged in September 1957. He worked for Great Lakes Pipeline as a surveyor after that.
On November 28, 1959, Paul married Janice "Jan" Haug at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baileyville. They lived in Kansas City, Missouri where he served as a Kansas City, Missouri police officer for eight years. He especially enjoyed his years on the motorcycle squad and working security for the Kansas City Chiefs. In 1964, Paul responded to a call that would change his life and the lives of his nurse wife and daughters forever. He found an 84-year-old black man chained to a bed with insufficient chain to reach the bathroom, a basin of water, and a loaf of bread. The "nursing home" owners had gone on vacation and couldn't find a place for the man. This initiated nursing home scandal investigations in the region and Paul continually said, "There's a better way to take care of people." After three years of research, designing, and securing finances, he moved his family "back home" and opened their 50-bed health care facility in June 1968. Paul served as co-owner and CEO of Crestview Manor in Seneca, KS, and worked tirelessly for nursing home improvements for the next 20 years. During those years he was involved in community activities including teaching marriage prep classes for Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, President of Seneca Lions Club, and Seneca Jaycees. He also served as Treasurer of the Board of Trustees for the Kansas Nurses Foundation.
Paul loved woodworking and made bedroom sets and other furniture items for his family and friends. He relished the time he could spend helping on his farms in Southeast Nebraska. He always said, "You can take the man off the farm but you can't take the farm out of the man." Attending his daughters' and granddaughters' dance recitals, sporting, and school events were always a top priority. He and Jan enjoyed extensive domestic and foreign travel. He delighted in displaying photos of the 186-pound marlin he caught off the Kona Coast. Another of Pauls' favorite pastimes was flying his airplane and a highlight for daughter Jennifer was the flight to look for Santa each Christmas Eve.
After retiring in 1988, Paul and Jan divided their time between Kansas and the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) of South Texas. They moved permanently to Alamo Country Club in Alamo, TX in 2014. Retirement provided time to hone his billiards skills resulting in 18 first-place trophies on the Victoria Palms Resort team. He enjoyed travel, card, and board games, and was an avid Kansas University Jayhawks basketball fan. Paul enjoyed volunteering for the Seneca Nutrition Center, the South Texas Symphony, Welcome Home RGV, and co-chairing the valley-wide Kansas Day event in the Rio Grande Valley.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Charles F. Bergman in 1978, Lester J. Bergman in 1994, Mary Catherine (Bergman) Winterscheidt in 2014, Joseph A. Bergman in 2016, Joan (Bergman) Buser in 2020, and son-in-law CDR William E. Allen in 2018.
Paul is survived by his wife Jan of 60 years; daughters Janel (Bergman) Allen, Jolene (Bergman) Ruzinok, and Jennifer (Bergman) Eisenbarth; granddaughters Mandy Blair (Andrew) Mauer and Avery Eisenbarth; and great-grandchildren Maddox Mauer and Reagan Mauer. He is also survived by brothers Elmer A. Bergman and August H. Bergman and many nieces and nephews.
Paul was blessed with many talents and abilities to accomplish his goals. He approached every challenge and venture with courage, determination, strength, and prayer. His quick wit, sense of humor, and uneven winning smile were assets. His repertoire of adages was unlimited and they delighted family and friends. There was an allegation in 1970 that Paul helped with some housework. He responded, "No husband ever got shot doing dishes." Paul lived life to the fullest. Success was just a bonus. Family and friends were his greatest loves.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Association
or the charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan, Texas. Interment will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Seneca, Kansas at a later date.