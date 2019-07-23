Weslaco - Paul Lee Donalson, 66, passed away after a car accident on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born on January 10, 1953, to David and Eva Marie Donalson in Weslaco, Texas. Paul grew up in Weslaco with his two brothers, Mat, and Scot. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America and earned an Eagle Scout ranking before graduating from Weslaco High School, where he played football for the Panthers. He attended Shreiner University and Northwood University, where he studied business.



Paul came back to Weslaco to help his dad build their family auto dealership, Donalson Ford-Mercury. Back in Weslaco, he met Sarah Hahn, who had come to the Valley to pursue a career in education. They were married on August 4, 1979, and inseparable ever since. Paul and Sarah loved raising their two children, Dana and Robert.



Paul will be remembered for his many years in the auto industry. After Donalson Ford-Mercury sold to the Payne Dealer Group in 1994, he continued his career, where he worked until his last day on Earth.



Paul was the Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 34 for several years. He mentored many young men in the Weslaco area. He led by the example of strength and moral character.



Paul's parents were one of the founding members of the First United Methodist Church in Weslaco. Paul remained a faithful member of FUMC for the rest of his life.



He was a loving, devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Paul coached little league and attended many dance recitals. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed spending time at the family ranch in the peaceful outdoors, manning the grill and watching Longhorn football games. Paul was an avid sportsman and took his children fishing and hunting. He was the ever-supportive husband and partner to Sarah. Paul had a great sense of humor and valued his friendships. He was a humble man who was very generous, caring and loyal.



Paul was loved and cherished by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Sarah, daughter, Dana Such and her husband Chris of Austin, son, Robert Donalson of Weslaco, granddaughter, Emma Such, brothers, Mat Donalson (Barbara) of Bedford and Scot Donalson of Weslaco. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, David, and Eva Marie Donalson.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24th, from 10am-7pm, with family present from 4-8 pm. at McCaleb Funeral Home and a "Celebration of Life" at 7 pm, The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25th, 10 am, First United Methodist Church in Weslaco. Published in The Monitor on July 23, 2019