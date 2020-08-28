1/1
Paul Morris Evins
Edinburg - Paul Morris Evins, 63, entered eternal rest Monday, August 24, 2020, at his residence in Edinburg.

Born in Refugio, he lived in Edinburg most of his life. He graduated from Edinburg High School where he was played football, ran track, and was a member of the Key Club. Paul received his Bachelor of Arts and was an educator for 30 years. After he retired, he went to work at the family ranch.

He is preceded in death by his father, Sam Evins; and an infant son, Mason Evins.

Paul is survived by a daughter, Julia Lynn Evins; his mother, Betty Mason Evins; a brother, John Franklin Evins; a sister, Mary Karen Evins; and his former spouse, Martina Martinez.

Interment of cremated remains will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 28, 2020.
