McAllen, TX - On October 16, 2019 Paul Veale, Jr. passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer. His heart and soul were accepted into the hands of the lord but he will be deeply missed by so many that knew and loved him.
Paul was born on March 29, 1949 in Kingsville, Texas but he lived his life in McAllen deeply rooted in the culture of the Rio Grande Valley. Paul left his mark throughout the Valley including South Padre Island where he was co-developer of Boardwalk Condominiums and more recently spearheaded the nonprofit organization, the "RGV Reef". Paul's day job was CEO and President of RGCX Railcar Leasing Company but his interests spanned so much more than his successful career. Paul was an angler, a conservationist, a musician (you might remember his band The Headstones), and most importantly the loving patriarch of his family.
His legacy began when he was just a young man and recent graduate from SMU. He began his career as a CPA and immediately began his involvement in the community. Paul was President of the Rotary Club South Chapter and served on various municipal boards to include the McAllen Airport Advisory Board as President, Tip of Texas Girl Scout Council, McAllen Boys and Girls Club, McAllen Country Club, McAllen Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the Coastal Conservation Association (formerly GCCA) as the First Rio Grande Chapter President.
Much of Paul's life was spent on South Padre Island if not dabbling in real estate, then most likely out on the Bottom Line fishing. Paul held many fishing titles to include South Texas Big Game Fishing Club-Offshore Champion. Paul was proud to co-found the South Padre Island Invitational Billfish Tournament, if you are lucky, you might remember it as the "Veale Brothers Tournament". Paul had a love for the island, fishing and being on the water.
Dos Lagos Ranch was Paul's other passion. He did his part to help keep Texas wild! Paul spent years cultivating the land and preserving the natural wildlife of South Texas on his ranch.
Paul was survived by his wife Margaret Veale, his daughter Courtney and son-in-law John, grandchildren John Parker and Chloe, and his brother Phil Veale Sr. and his family. Paul was preceded in death by his mother and father, Florence and Paul Veale Sr.
The eternal God is thy refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms . . . For I, the Lord your God, hold your right hand; it is I who say to you Fear not, I will help you. Isaiah 41.13
A private memorial service will be held at a later date on South Padre Island. In memory of Paul Veale Jr., contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 19, 2019