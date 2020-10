Or Copy this URL to Share

Edinburg - Paula Aguilera Villarreal, age 77, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Knapp Medical Center. She is survived by her daughters, Corina Pacheco, Frenchesca Davy; son, Roberto Villarreal Jr.; sisters, Irene Salinas, Carmen Hernandez, Virginia Aguirre; sister-in-law, Maria D. Moreno. Her wishes were to be cremated. She will be buried at a later date. Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr is in charge of cremation arrangements.



