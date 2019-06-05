Home

Paula Ponciano Obituary
McAllen - Paula Ponciano, 96, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 surrounded by her family at home. She was born June 9, 1922 in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico, the daughter of Cleofas Navarro and Pascuala Rocha. Paula was a lifelong resident of McAllen. She enjoyed music and dancing, walking to the store and shopping. She loved flowers and enjoyed gardening, playing loteria and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Guadalupe Ponciano; three children: Bob Ponciano, Rosa Solis and Eduardo Garza.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Rene (Isabel) Garza, Martha Casas, Pablo Ponciano, Maria Elena Garza, Estela Cuellar, Petra de los Rios and Elias Garza, Jr.; brother: Juan Navarro; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm Wednesday, June 5, 2019 with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Funeral Mass will be said at 10:00 am Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on June 5, 2019
