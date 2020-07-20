Weslaco - Paulina C. Zepeda went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 95.
She was born in Donna, Tx on June 22, 1925 to Maria Ramirez Cardenas and Sarapio Cardenas. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt.
She married the love of her life Jose C. Zepeda Sr. on July 13, 1943 together they had twelve children.
She taught her family to be kind, respectful, and to stay united. She was the best mother there will ever be!
She is survived by her children Gloria Z. Garcia (Ramiro +), Jose C. Jr. (Viola), Juan (Minerva), Alicia Z. Trevino (Juan+), Minerva Z. Figoroa (Gilbert), Arcy Z. Rodriguez (Javier+), Leonela Z. Madrigales (Benjamin) Abel, Aida Zepeda, and Mario (Pat), 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 1 brother John Cardenas, numerous nephews and nieces, whom she loved very much.
She is preceded in death by her parents Serapio and Maria Cardenas, her beloved husband Jose C. Zepeda Sr., her sons Armando and Enrique, her brothers Refugio, Donaciano, and Jose Cardenas. Her sisters Eustolia Soto, Eloisa Deleon, and Luisa Gonzalez.
Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Gonzales, Bobby Gonzales, Benjamin Madrigales, Jarred Solis, Raymond Martinez and David Sustaita.
She fought a courageous battle til the end.
We love you mom!
