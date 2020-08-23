1/1
Paulino Munoz Jr.
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paulino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Mission - Paulino Munoz Jr., age 67 was born on May 31, 1953 in Mission, TX to Paulino and Celia Munoz, of Los Ebanos, TX He passed away on August 18, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen. He is preceded in death by his parents Paulino Munoz and Celia Cantu Munoz as well as five siblings; Maria Magdalena, Alejandro, Domingo, Jorge and Sergio Munoz. He is survived by his caring and devoted wife, Alma Rosa Munoz; his children; Karina A. Munoz, Roberto A Munoz (Melissa) and Paulino Munoz III (Katryn). Also surviving him are two grandchildren; Mila E. Munoz and Dominic K. Munoz, four brothers; Ruben, Armando, Leonel, and Gerardo Munoz and one sister; Rosaura Munoz. Paulino was retired from U.S. Customs and Border Protection where he served for many years in Cotulla, Brownsville and ending in Rio Grande City as Assistant Border Patrol Agent - under the McAllen sector. As a young man he was an accomplished musician, traveling the U.S. playing tejano music for ten years. Due to the current climate surrounding COVID 19, limited visitation will be held Tuesday August 25th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 6:00pm. Cremation to follow at a later date. Visitors are asked to please wear a face mask and adhere to the safe - social distancing guidelines. You are invited to sign the guestbook online at www.virgilwilsonmortuary.com Funeral Services are under the direction of Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Virgil Wilson Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Rosary
06:00 PM
Virgil Wilson Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Virgil Wilson Mortuary
2200 North Conway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 585-2721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved