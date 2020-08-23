Harlingen - Mission - Paulino Munoz Jr., age 67 was born on May 31, 1953 in Mission, TX to Paulino and Celia Munoz, of Los Ebanos, TX He passed away on August 18, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen. He is preceded in death by his parents Paulino Munoz and Celia Cantu Munoz as well as five siblings; Maria Magdalena, Alejandro, Domingo, Jorge and Sergio Munoz. He is survived by his caring and devoted wife, Alma Rosa Munoz; his children; Karina A. Munoz, Roberto A Munoz (Melissa) and Paulino Munoz III (Katryn). Also surviving him are two grandchildren; Mila E. Munoz and Dominic K. Munoz, four brothers; Ruben, Armando, Leonel, and Gerardo Munoz and one sister; Rosaura Munoz. Paulino was retired from U.S. Customs and Border Protection where he served for many years in Cotulla, Brownsville and ending in Rio Grande City as Assistant Border Patrol Agent - under the McAllen sector. As a young man he was an accomplished musician, traveling the U.S. playing tejano music for ten years. Due to the current climate surrounding COVID 19, limited visitation will be held Tuesday August 25th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 6:00pm. Cremation to follow at a later date. Visitors are asked to please wear a face mask and adhere to the safe - social distancing guidelines. You are invited to sign the guestbook online at www.virgilwilsonmortuary.com
Funeral Services are under the direction of Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission