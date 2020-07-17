Pedro Aguilar

McAllen - Pedro "Casanovita" Aguilar, 73, passed away on July 8, 2020 at McAllen Nursing Home.



He is preceded in death by his wife Esperanza Aguilar.



He is survived by his children Maria Aguilar, Victor Hugo Aguilar and Jose Bernardo Aguilar; his grandchildren Karla Hernandez, Hope Hernandez and Emmanuel Aguilar.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Serenity in Mission from 3:00 to 9:00 pm. Burial of ashes will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission at 3:00 pm.



