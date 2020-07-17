1/1
Pedro Aguilar
McAllen - Pedro "Casanovita" Aguilar, 73, passed away on July 8, 2020 at McAllen Nursing Home.

He is preceded in death by his wife Esperanza Aguilar.

He is survived by his children Maria Aguilar, Victor Hugo Aguilar and Jose Bernardo Aguilar; his grandchildren Karla Hernandez, Hope Hernandez and Emmanuel Aguilar.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Serenity in Mission from 3:00 to 9:00 pm. Burial of ashes will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission at 3:00 pm.

Published in The Monitor on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
JUL
20
Burial
03:00 PM
Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
