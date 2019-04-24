Alton, Texas - Pedro Botello Gomez, Sr., 81, passed away on April 20, 2019, at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. He was an avid Cowboys fan and enjoyed playing the guitar. He will always be remembered for being stubborn to the very end!



He was preceded in death by his son Pedro Gomez Jr. and his brother Salvador Gomez Sr.



He is survived by his wife Gloria Gomez of Alton; daughters Dalila (Paul Martinez) Cervantes of Alamo, Belinda (David) Ramirez of Mission, Cynthia (Edward Serrano) Flores of San Marcos, Vilma Martinez of Dallas; son Juan (Emma) Gomez of Palmview. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren as well as by his siblings Marina Noyola, Antonia Enriquez, Marta Anzaldua, Jose Gomez, Juan Gomez, Felipe Gomez, and Lupe Gomez.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 1-9pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 11:30am at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.



Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.