Pedro De "Peter" Leon
Edinburg - Pedro De Leon, 38, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his residence in Edinburg. He was born on a Friday, October 2, 1981 in Edinburg, Texas to Alberto De Leon, Sr. and Maria Isabel Coronado De Leon.

He is survived by his wife; Reyna Elizabeth Garcia De Leon, son; Derick Sebastian De Leon, parents, brothers; Eduardo (Enda) De Leon, Eleazar (Roxanne) De Leon, Alberto (Dora) De Leon, Jr. and Alberto De Leon, sisters; Alicia (Frank) Carrales and Francisca (Shawn) Bennett and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pedro lived in Edinburg all of his life and graduated with his Bachelors Degree in Social Studies Composite. He owned and operated Lawn Care Experts for many years. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Pedro was a loving, giving, generous and caring person who touched many lives. He will be dearly missed by his family and all those whose lives he touched.

His family will receive friends on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a 6:00 PM Prayer Service in Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Christian service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:30 AM in Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 4607 North Sugar Road in Pharr. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Derick Sebastian De Leon, Adrian Alejandro Garcia, Paul Cantu, Christopher De Leon, Michael Carrales, Grabriel Carrales and Eduardo De Leon. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.

Published in The Monitor on Sep. 20, 2020.
