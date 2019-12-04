Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil Wilson Mortuary
2200 North Conway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 585-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Pedro Escalante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pedro Escalante Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pedro Escalante Jr. Obituary
Mission - Mission- Pedro Escalante, Jr., born on May 30, 1960 to Pedro and Paula Gomez in Mission, Texas, passed away on December 2, 2019. He is survived by his father, Pedro Escalante, Sr., daughter: Michelle Denise Escalante; siblings: Rogelio Gomez (Olga), Eduardo Escalante, Maria Elma E. Cavazos, and Elizabeth E. Maza. He is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm with a 7:00pm rosary at Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00am on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission. You are invited to sign the guestbook online at www.virgilwilsonmortuary.com. Funeral Services are under the care of Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pedro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -