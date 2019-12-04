|
Mission - Mission- Pedro Escalante, Jr., born on May 30, 1960 to Pedro and Paula Gomez in Mission, Texas, passed away on December 2, 2019. He is survived by his father, Pedro Escalante, Sr., daughter: Michelle Denise Escalante; siblings: Rogelio Gomez (Olga), Eduardo Escalante, Maria Elma E. Cavazos, and Elizabeth E. Maza. He is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm with a 7:00pm rosary at Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00am on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission. You are invited to sign the guestbook online at www.virgilwilsonmortuary.com. Funeral Services are under the care of Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 4, 2019