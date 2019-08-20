|
Arlington, VA - Pedro "Pete" Escalona, 54 yrs old, entered Eternal Rest on Sunday August 11, 2019 @ Arlington, VA He is preceded in death by his brother Alfredo Escalona. He is survived by his parents Juan & Yolanda Escalona & his Step Mother Graciela Escalona & his sisters Martha Gonzales (Joel ) Leticia Nanez (Daniel) from Houston, TX & his sister Irene Sanchez (Antonio) from Poth, TX & his brother Danny Gonzales (Stephanie) From Cuero, TX. Pete was a great son & brother & great friend to all. He will be missed greatly by those who loved him most. Pallbearers are Danny Gonzales, Isaiah Gonzales , Ricardo Escalona Jr., Joel Gonzales, Albert Resendez & Eliazar Casillas.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 20, 2019