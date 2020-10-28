McAllen - Pedro Escamilla, 43, went home to our Lord Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.Mr. Escamilla was born and had lived in McAllen most of his life.He is preceded in death by a nephew, Fabian Escamilla.Mr. Escamilla is survived by his loving wife, Esmeralda Escamilla; three children, Pedro Escamilla Jr., Mariana Abigail Escamilla, Miranda Sofia Escamilla, all of McAllen; his parents, Armando and Irma Escamilla, of San Juan; three siblings, Armando (Elizabeth) Escamilla Jr. of Alamo, Irma Isela Escamilla, and Claudia Denise (Oscar Cano) Escamilla, both of San Juan; seven nieces and nephews, Lizzette Escamilla, Keyla Escamilla, Armando Escamilla III, Alyssa Escamilla, Mia Cano, Brenda Cano, and Oscar Alexander Cano.Visitation will be held from 12 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, October 28, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.