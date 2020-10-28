1/1
Pedro Escamilla
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pedro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Pedro Escamilla, 43, went home to our Lord Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Escamilla was born and had lived in McAllen most of his life.

He is preceded in death by a nephew, Fabian Escamilla.

Mr. Escamilla is survived by his loving wife, Esmeralda Escamilla; three children, Pedro Escamilla Jr., Mariana Abigail Escamilla, Miranda Sofia Escamilla, all of McAllen; his parents, Armando and Irma Escamilla, of San Juan; three siblings, Armando (Elizabeth) Escamilla Jr. of Alamo, Irma Isela Escamilla, and Claudia Denise (Oscar Cano) Escamilla, both of San Juan; seven nieces and nephews, Lizzette Escamilla, Keyla Escamilla, Armando Escamilla III, Alyssa Escamilla, Mia Cano, Brenda Cano, and Oscar Alexander Cano.

Visitation will be held from 12 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, October 28, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved