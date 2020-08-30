Pharr - On the evening of August 22, 2020, Our Lord Jesus, Mother Mary, and St. Joseph accompanied Deacon Pedro "Pete" F. Sanchez to his eternal home as his loving family prayed the holy rosary at his bedside.



Pete was born on February 18, 1940 in Mission, Texas to Pedro and Demetria Sanchez. His father was a citrus tree grafter, and his mother took in laundry and made butter and cheese to sell; they were strict but loving parents that instilled the value of hard work, gratitude and respect for our country. Eager to serve our nation, Pete joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas. He married Cleotilde Rodriguez in 1961 and they made their home in Pharr, TX, where they raised their seven children. At the age of 35, Pete endured a near-fatal accident while working at a valley sugar mill. This incident changed his life in many ways; most significantly, through his suffering, he found a deep devotion to Our Lord, Jesus. Thus began his walk of faith, which ultimately led him to answer God's call to serve as a permanent deacon in the Catholic Church for thirty years. He began his diaconate in service to the parish community of St. Margaret Mary, Pharr, where he remained for 22 years. He was assigned to the parish community of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini in 2012, where he was warmly welcomed and embraced as one of their own for the past 8 years.



Deacon Pete loved serving God, the people of his parish, and praying the Holy Rosary daily. He was known for his endless energy, craftsmanship and creative ingenuity. He was always willing to lend others a helping hand. Some of his favorite pastimes included watching wrestling, buying his daily scratch-off lottery tickets, indulging in sweet treats, tending his garden, feeding and watching the birds with his wife, and finding treasures at the local pulga. He will be remembered for his calm nature, his contagious smile and laugh, quick wit, and the love he had for his family, friends, and parishioners. However, his greatest and deepest love was the time spent in adoration of Our Lord Jesus, present in the Blessed Sacrament. His deep devotion inspired others to also seek Our Lord in the Most Holy Sacrament of the Altar.



He is survived by his wife, Cleotilde "Tilly" R. Sanchez, his children, Ana "Liz" (Eloy) Bazan, Nora Yvette (George) Salazar, Martin (Graciela) Sanchez, Suzette "Suzy" (Guillermo) Medina, Leo Sanchez, Lee Sanchez, and Mario Eden Sanchez; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Josefina Benavidez, Dolores Frakes, Elvira Sanchez, Amalia Sanchez, Elena Sanchez; a brother, Jose (Judy) Sanchez; and, his beloved Mother Cabrini Parish family, whom he faithfully served. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Demetria Sanchez, a sister, Ramona Navarro, and a granddaughter, Cassandra Sanchez.



We gratefully appreciate the many prayers, words of encouragement, hope, love and peace shared with our family through social media, phone calls and texts. We are especially grateful to Padre Miguel Ortega, Deacon Francisco Rugama and all the parish staff of St. Francis Cabrini Church for the kindness, love and support they gave our dad and extended to us during this difficult time.



We thank all the doctors and nurses at Solara Specialty Hospital and Rio Grande Regional Hospital ICU who cared for our dad at a time when, because of current circumstances, we could not. May God bless and protect you.



In loving concern for everyone's health and protection, Deacon Pete's Rosary and funeral service will be private; however, both services will be live- streamed on Mother Cabrini Parish's Facebook page. The Rosary will stream on August 31, 2020 at 7:00 pm. The Funeral mass will stream on September 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr, TX.



