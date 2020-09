Or Copy this URL to Share

Pharr - Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Deacon Pedro F. Pete Sanchez at 2: 00 p.m. , at Live Streamed from Mother Cabrini Parish Facebook page. today, September 1, 2020 Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pharr, Texas. Aurora Funeral Home - Sam Houston of Pharr is in charge of arrangements.



