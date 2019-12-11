|
|
Weslaco - Pedro. G. Flores, 83, passed away to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Pedro was born April 28, 1936 to Jesus Flores and Ester Guevara Flores in Weslaco,Texas. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Maria Luisa Cervantes Flores , sons, Reynaldo (Irene) Flores, Rolando (Melva) Flores, daughters, Melissa (Paul) Escalona and Julissa (Javier) Sandoval, eleven grandchildren, Crystal Flores, Salissa Hernandez, Michelle Flores, Clemen Hernandez, Clarissa Flores, Kalissa (Tyler) Gonzalez, Rechelle Flores, Dalissa Hernandez, Nalissa Hernandez, Rowdy Sandoval, Rowly Sandoval, and four great-grandchildren, Cole Dean, Cristian Malone, Juliet Roman, and Jessal Roman.
Pedro is also survived by his sister, Hermelinda Flores and brother, Guadalupe Flores, both of California. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, LCPL Pedro Flores Jr., his brother Alonzo Flores and his sisters, Luz Flores, Esther Flores and Mary Flores.
Pedro was a lifelong resident of Weslaco and was a foreman at McManus Produce for many years and at several other produce packing facilities in the Valley. His hobbies included meeting his friends at Whataburger every morning for coffee, carpentry, listening to music, dancing, watching classic movies, going to the Casino, playing scratch off lottery and caring for his bird, Mr. Pete. Most of all, Pedro was a loving husband and father that enjoyed traveling to all of his grandkids and great-grandkids' activities and events and spending time with his family.
Serving as pallbearers will be Reynaldo Flores, Rolando Flores, Clemen Hernandez, Rowdy Sandoval, Rowly Sandoval and Tyler Gonzalez.
The family wishes to extend their heartful gratitude to the nurses and staff of Kindred Hospice for their excellent care and compassion provided to our father.
Visitation will be at Del Angel Funeral Home in Weslaco on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 109 S. Illinois Ave., Weslaco, Texas. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park, 6705 N. FM 88, Weslaco, Texas 78599.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 11, 2019