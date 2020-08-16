1/1
Pedro Gutierrez
1961 - 2020
McAllen - Pedro Gutierrez, age 59, went to be with our Lord on July 30th 2020. He was born on April 9th 1961 in McAllen, TX the son of Manuel and Georgia Gutierrez. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Trinidad Gutierrez, Luis Manuel Gutierrez, Candelario Gutierrez, and Anastico Gutierrez.

He is survived by his siblings: Juanita Gonzalez, Luis Jose Gutierrez, Maria Frazier, and Lydia Gutierrez; nephew: Francisco Gutierrez; nieces: Estella Contreras, Diane Frazier, and several more nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

Pedro was a graduate from the University of Texas Pan American. He became a Clinical Biomed Engineer with General Electric where he worked for twenty years. He was an avid hunter, that never missed an opening day of deer rifle season. He worked hard, so that he could vacation as often as he could. Always living life to the fullest. Pedro was a kind man with a huge heart that would help anyone and everyone that needed it. He was loved by all, and will forever be in our hearts.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday, August 19th and Thursday, August 20th with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 pm on both days at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Graveside service and Interment will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 21st at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Francisco Gutierrez, Anastico Guterriez Jr, Candelario Guterriez Jr, Fabian Gutierrez, Jose Luis Gutierrez, and Terry Parrish.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 16, 2020.
