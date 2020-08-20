1/1
Pedro Juan "Johnny" Martinez
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pedro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - Pedro Juan Martinez 51, was lovingly known as "Johnny" by many friends and family. He departed suddenly this earth to be with our loving God and parents on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born on a Friday, November 11, 1968 to Pedro Martinez and Consuelo Rosario Almanza Martinez.

He is survived by his two loving sons; Pedro Fernando "Fernie" Martinez and Alejandro "Alex" Isaac Martinez, of Edinburg, sisters; Rosario Martinez, of Edinburg and Mary (Marcelino) Carrizales, of San Benito, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his dog Pebbles.

The bond he shared with his sons has been unbreakable. His two son made sure he was comfortable and living his best life.

He was part of two huge families that he enjoyed spending time with during the holidays, birthdays or just to visit. The Martinez, Garcia, Almanza and Salazar families were a huge part of his upbringing and throughout his life. He dedicated time to visit his aunts, uncles and cousins. His neighbors were also a part of his life and we appreciate the care and friendship the Casas family provided to him. Many memories will now be cherished forever in our hearts. He will be deeply missed by his family and all those whose lives he touched.

A Church services will be held at 7 PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Center Church, 4801 N. Cage Blvd in Pharr, TX. Officiating services will be his son's family Pastor; Robert Richardson. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Service
07:00 PM
Center Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved