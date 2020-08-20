Edinburg - Pedro Juan Martinez 51, was lovingly known as "Johnny" by many friends and family. He departed suddenly this earth to be with our loving God and parents on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born on a Friday, November 11, 1968 to Pedro Martinez and Consuelo Rosario Almanza Martinez.He is survived by his two loving sons; Pedro Fernando "Fernie" Martinez and Alejandro "Alex" Isaac Martinez, of Edinburg, sisters; Rosario Martinez, of Edinburg and Mary (Marcelino) Carrizales, of San Benito, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his dog Pebbles.The bond he shared with his sons has been unbreakable. His two son made sure he was comfortable and living his best life.He was part of two huge families that he enjoyed spending time with during the holidays, birthdays or just to visit. The Martinez, Garcia, Almanza and Salazar families were a huge part of his upbringing and throughout his life. He dedicated time to visit his aunts, uncles and cousins. His neighbors were also a part of his life and we appreciate the care and friendship the Casas family provided to him. Many memories will now be cherished forever in our hearts. He will be deeply missed by his family and all those whose lives he touched.A Church services will be held at 7 PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Center Church, 4801 N. Cage Blvd in Pharr, TX. Officiating services will be his son's family Pastor; Robert Richardson. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.