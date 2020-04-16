La Blanca, TX - Pedro L. Garcia, 80, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Pedro was born on April 16, 1939 in Mercedes, TX to the late Alberto Garcia and the late Catarina Abrego Garcia. His siblings are Alberto A. Garcia (Mary Kay) of Harlingen, TX; Alberto G. Garcia-deceased (Andrea) of Ohio; Juan A. Garcia (Virginia Caballero-deceased) of San Antonio, TX; Claudio A. Garcia (Irma) of Mercedes, TX; and Oscar A. Garcia of Mercedes, TX. Pedro was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He spent his adult career as a Supervisor of DeSoto Company for Sears Inc.,Chicago Heights, Illinois. Pedro loved spending time with his wife and family sharing his love of bowling, golfing, playing horse shoes and auto mechanics. He thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in school and church activities. His wife expressed the traits he will most be remembered for are his kindness, loyalty, down-to-earth personality, a great problem solver, his sarcastic sense of humor, and being a wonderful provider. He taught his children the value of work ethic by example. In addition, he was a favorite amongst the neighborhood whose advice and companionship were sought by the young and old. Pedro is survived by his wife of 46 years, Loli Garcia of La Blanca, TX and their children: Jr. Garcia (Linda Mata) of Chicago Heights, IL; Maria Garcia of Edcouch, TX; Sergio Garcia ( Lupina Ramos) of Chicago Heights, IL; Gina Garcia of Mission, TX., as well as, his children from a previous marriage: Pedro L. Garcia, Jr. (Gracina) of Mercedes, TX; Danny Lee Garcia (Lisa) of Mercedes, TX and Dr. Linda May Vierra also of Mercedes, TX. He leaves behind a legacy through his 29 grandchildren, 34 great- grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. He is also preceded in death by his son, Oscar J. Garcia of Mercedes, TX. The Garcia family extends a special thanks to Pedro's grandson, Joel Morales & his wife Lizbeth, for opening their home and lovingly taking care of him until his passing. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and for the safety of all, the family has decided to forego traditional funeral services at this time and will, at a later date, hold a small celebration of life. We ask for your continued prayers of comfort and healing. 2 Timothy 4:7- I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith- HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY, WE LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU ALREADY!

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 16, 2020.