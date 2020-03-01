Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pedro Landeros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pedro Landeros

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pedro Landeros Obituary
Alamo - Pedro Landeros, 96, went home to our Lord Saturday, February 29, 2020, at his residence in Alamo.

Born in Torreon, Coahuila, MX, Mr. Landeros had lived in Alamo for most of his life.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Herlinda Landeros; five children, Margarita Trevino, Roberto Landeros, Ruben Landeros, Pedro Landeros II, and Sandra Luz Albiar.

Mr. Landeros is survived by six children, Jose Luis Landeros of Sugarland, TX, Alma Lidia Vargas, Juan Raul Landeros, both of Alamo, Armando Landeros of Houston, Patricia Laura Chapa of Beeville, TX, and Jaime Alonzo Landeros of Houston; 27 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pedro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -