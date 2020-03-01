|
|
Alamo - Pedro Landeros, 96, went home to our Lord Saturday, February 29, 2020, at his residence in Alamo.
Born in Torreon, Coahuila, MX, Mr. Landeros had lived in Alamo for most of his life.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Herlinda Landeros; five children, Margarita Trevino, Roberto Landeros, Ruben Landeros, Pedro Landeros II, and Sandra Luz Albiar.
Mr. Landeros is survived by six children, Jose Luis Landeros of Sugarland, TX, Alma Lidia Vargas, Juan Raul Landeros, both of Alamo, Armando Landeros of Houston, Patricia Laura Chapa of Beeville, TX, and Jaime Alonzo Landeros of Houston; 27 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 1, 2020