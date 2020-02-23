The Monitor Obituaries
Pharr - Pedro Leal, 62, entered eternal sleep, Friday, February 21, 2020, in McAllen surrounded by his family. Mr. Leal is preceded in death by his parents, Napoleon and Isidora Leal; his brother, Pablo Uvalle; a nephew, Gerardo Antonio Leal.

Mr. Leal is survived by his six siblings, Napoleon (Anna) Leal, Jr., Hortencia Amaro, Juana Maria Ebrom, Ricardo (Marcy) Leal, Jesus Leal, and Gerardo (Jessica) Leal; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Iglesia Del Valle 807 West 495 in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral service are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 23, 2020
