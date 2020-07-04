Pharr - Pedro Ramirez Rodriguez, 47, went home to our Lord Thursday July 2, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.Born in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mr. Ramirez had lived in Pharr most of his life.He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Lidia Ramirez.Mr. Ramirez is survived by his loving wife, Maria De Los Angeles Ramirez; five children, Jasmine Ramirez, Josefina Ramirez, Pedro Ramirez Jr., Angelina Ramirez, Ricardo Ramirez; three brothers, Ricardo Ramirez Rodriguez, Ramiro Ramirez Rodriguez, Rodrigo Ramirez Rodriguez; three sisters, Regina Ramirez Rodriguez, Gloria Ramirez Rodriguez, and Juana Iris Rodriguez Hernandez.Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, July 4, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.