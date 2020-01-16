|
PHARR - Pedro Soto Jr., 63, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in McAllen. He was born on August 5, 1956 to Pedro and Idolina Soto in Ohio.
Pedro served his community as a Chief of Unit Classification for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He also served as a U.S. Marshall and worked closely with the Drug Enforcement Administration's Office.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Letitia Contreras and father, Pedro Soto Sr.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Selina Soto and Sabrina Soto; his siblings Dagoberto Soto, Omar Soto, and Annabel Riojas; his mother; Idolina Soto and his cousin; Viola Soto.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Chapel of Serenity in Pharr. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Chapel of Serenity in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeral arrangements and services are under the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 16, 2020