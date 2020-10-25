1/1
Pedro Soto Lira Jr.
Reynosa/Hidalgo - Pedro Soto Hinojosa Jr., 99, went home to our Lord Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his residence in Hidalgo surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Laredo, TX, Mr. Soto was a former resident of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, and was currently living in Hidalgo. He married the love of his life, Maria del Consuelo De Leon Hinojosa on May 15, 1954, through the court, and three days later they had their religious ceremony.

He is preceded in death by a son, Indalecio Soto De Leon; his parents, Pedro Soto Lira and Sara Maria del Rosario Hinojosa de Soto.

Mr. Soto is survived by his loving wife, Maria del Consuelo De Leon de Soto of Hidalgo; ten children, Deyanira Soto De Leon of Mount Pleasant, TX, Mireya (Ezequiel) Espinosa of Hidalgo, Indalecio (Patricia) Soto of Edinburg, Adriana (Ismael) Espinoza of Donna, Idalia (Horacio) Ortiz of Edinburg, Pedro (Selena) Soto of Donna, Audelia (Mario A.) Sotelo of Edinburg, Maria del Rosario (Oziel) Guzman of Hidalgo, Haydee (Jaime) Castillo of Hidalgo, and Kameryna (Ruben) Palomo of Mission; 38 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Alfredo Soto Hinojosa Sr. of Brownsville.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. with a 5 p.m. prayer service Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 311 E Expressway 83 in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens, 4607 N Sugar Rd in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 25, 2020.
