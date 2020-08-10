Mission, Texas - Pedro T. Ozuna, 71, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center. He was born, October 19, 1948 in Edinburg, Texas, the son of Benancio Sr. and Maria T. Ozuna. Mr. Ozuna proudly served his country with the United States Navy.He is survived by his children: Pedro Orlando Ozuna, Roxanne Yvonne Salas and Karen Selena Molina; siblings: Jaime Ozuna, Genaro Ozuna, Benancio Ozuna, Jr., Gloria Ozuna, Norma Diaz, Diana Tovias, Petra Riojas, Rosie Ozuna-Garza and Gil Hernandez; eight grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 with a Holy Rosary being recited at 6:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home, 1813 N. Conway Ave., Mission, Texas. Entombment will be held at 4:30 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Military honors will be under the auspices of post 8788 of McAllen.Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of Mission.