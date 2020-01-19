|
|
Tyler - Memorial services for Peggy Joyce Nix, age 91, of Tyler, Texas are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas with Dr. Jack Cox officiating. Peggy died Sunday, January 5, 2020 in a Tyler nursing center. She was born in San Angelo, Texas on March 6, 1928 to the late Vernon Walter and Nellie Pauline (Bennett) Reeves and was formerly of McAllen, Texas. Peggy was a member of the Reviewers Guild, McAllen Book Clubs, P.E.O. Chapter CE, and Pan American Round Table, First United Methodist Church and Aldersgate Sunday School class, all in McAllen. She was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Nix, III and daughter, Linda Cheryl Nix. Peggy is survived by her sons, William M. Nix, IV of Houston, Texas, Robert Wayne Nix and wife, Charlote of Austin, Texas, Richard Eugene Nix of Denton, Texas and Charles Emory Nix of McAllen, Texas; and 2 sisters, Jo Ann Boren of Tyler, Texas and Tommie Lewis of St. Peters, Missouri, 2 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, nieces, and newphews. Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 19, 2020