Donna - Perla M. Balderas, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed on to heaven to be with her lord and savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Her beautiful soul is finally home and reunited with her loved ones.
Perla was married to Homer Balderas for 39 years and resided in Donna, TX. She loved all of her family dearly, especially her youngest daughter Sophia Isabella Balderas and her four grandchildren. Perla enjoyed cooking and she loved to host family gatherings at her home for the holidays. She had a beautiful soul and was a great friend to many. She was always willing to help and encourage others.
Preceding Perla in death were her loving parents Alejandro and Irene Cavazos, and her sister San Juanita Salazar.
She is survived by her husband, Homer Balderas; her children Jacob Balderas, Priscilla Balderas (Martin Reyes), Samantha (Nicholas) Sanguino; her grandchildren, Aundrea De Los Rios, Emmarie Perez, Roel Perez Jr, and Riley Reyes. As well as her sisters, Rosalva (Chavelo) Maldonado, Benita (Tony) Prado, Rosana Chavez, and Alma Benavidez; nieces and nephews, and many friends she made throughout her lifetime.
Visitation was held on Monday, November 18th from 3 - 9pm at Hawkins Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7pm. Funeral chapel service will be today, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at 11am at Val Verde Memorial Gardens.
Funeral services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 19, 2019