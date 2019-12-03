|
McAllen - Pete fulfilled his earthly obligation and entered the house of the Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Pete was born in McAllen, Texas on May 2, 1936 to Samuel and Elodia Leveck. He graduated from McAllen High school in 1955. Pete joined the Army Reserves 1958 - 1964 while working with Brownies Feed Store then getting hired to worked for Eastern Seed Company until 1985 when he decided to open El Tejano Distributors. He was a successful businessman for 33 yrs. He truly loved his work.
Pete is proceeded in death by his son Joel V. Leveck and his father and mother
Pete is survived by his loving wife Hilaria "Lala" Leveck and daughter Patricia Leveck Bramble and husband James E. Bramble, of McAllen. He is also survived by his grandchildren Valerie Leveck Vela and Husband Eugenio Vela, Jr., Jeremiah K. Leveck and their mother Ramona Leveck, Edward W. Leveck and Allisson Leveck of Tennessee, Abel O. Garcia II, and Robyn J. Bramble of McAllen. Pete adored his three great grandchildren Eugenio III (Nio) and Arabella (Bella) Vela of Katy, Texas and Jason O. Garcia of McAllen. He is also survived by his brother Gilbert Leveck of McAllen, Sister Bertha Mendiola of San Antonio and Niece Grace Zapata of San Antonio.
He touched many lives in his professional and personal life. His legacy will live on in family and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 beginning at 8:30 AM at Rivera Funeral Home, 1901 Pecan Blvd. in McAllen. Memorial service will be at 9 a.m. Inurnment will follow at 11:00 AM at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, 2520 Inspiration Road, Mission, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 3, 2019