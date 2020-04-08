|
Mission - Petra "Pat" B. Zamora, age 69, passed away peacefully in her home on April 1, 2020. She was born August 1, 1950 in Mission, Texas daughter to Pedro and Tomasita Barrera, who preceded her in death, also of Mission, Texas. Petra was known for her carefree spirit who despite life's challenges managed to keep a positive spirit and strong faith in God. She was a kind-hearted woman, mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend.
Petra loved to love on people. She sewed dolls and loved to show everyone whom she visited with all her arts and craft projects. Her hands were rarely still. Raggedy Anne's and Andy's were her favorite dolls to make and each were beautifully crafted. She also loved poetry and music, especially that of Elvis Presley.
For many years Petra worked at Globe Food Stores and with Haggar Slacks Company. She also worked as a seamstress with Village Cleaners in Mission, Texas. She was also known for her quality sewing and her creativity in making clothes. She welcomed everyone to her home with so much pleasure and gave you something to take with you every time you left. She believed in being kind and helping others.
Petra is survived by her daughter Monica and Josh Lockhart (Tulsa, Ok.), is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Carmen and Saul Ruiz (San Antonio, Tx), Angelita and Bobby Chandler (Waco, Tx), Rey and Linda Barrera (Wichita Falls, Tx) and Juan and Yolanda Barrera (Mission, TX) Pedro ( deceased) and Josie Barrera ( Mission, Tx), Francisco and Aidina Barrera (deceased) (McAllen, Tx), in addition she had three beautiful grandchildren, Tony Espinoza, Marisa and Jackson Lockhart. All of whom she loved and cherished deeply. Special thanks to her ex-husband and friend, Juan Reyna, for all his care and support to our beloved Pat.
Please join us in celebrating her life by praying for her peaceful rest during your personal time of prayer. Her crematory services will be lovingly taken care of by Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
We appreciate all family and friends during this time of loss.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 8, 2020