Alamo - Petra S. Cano, 92, went home to her Lord Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her residence in Alamo.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alberto Cano; a son, Angel Alberto Cano; her parents, Lorenzo and Petra Serna; three siblings, Edmundo, Estefana, and Florencia.
Mrs. Cano is survived by seven children, Maria (Pablo) Alvarez, Alberto (Sylvia) Cano, Jr., Linda Garza, Oralia (Andres) De Leon, Ofilia (Rolando) Martinez, Rachel (Fernando) Garza, Maribel (Felix) Flores; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, March 12, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral Mass will take place at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 12, 2020