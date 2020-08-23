Hidalgo - Petra T. Arismendez, age 86, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Edinburg Regional Hospital. She was born in Mexico to Samuel Tamez and Enriqueta Lozano. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Francisco Arismendez Jr. Left to cherish her memories are her siblings, Heriberto (Juanita) Tamez, Luis Tamez, Irma Rodriguez, Aurora Tamez and Sandra Ayala. Her children, Aracelia (Raul) Salinas, Armando (Terri) Arismendez and Annabelle Arismendez. Grandchildren, Judith Anne Salinas, Jessica Anid Salinas, Jacob Arismendez and Armando Arismendez II and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Home from 2:00 pm to 9 pm. with a service at 7:00 pm. Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Hidalgo City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Aurora Funeral Home on South Cage in Pharr.



