Edinburg - Phil Ahrens, age 73, a McAllen Native passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Phil was born March 6, 1947.
Phil is survived by his wife of 53 years, Roxie Ahrens; 5 Children, 12 Grandchildren, 6 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Sisters.
A Memorial Service for Phil will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Highland Memorial Park located at 6705 N. FM 88 in Weslaco, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.funerariadelangelhighland.com
for the Ahrens family.