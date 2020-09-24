1/1
Phil Ahrens
1947 - 2020
Edinburg - Phil Ahrens, age 73, a McAllen Native passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Phil was born March 6, 1947.

Phil is survived by his wife of 53 years, Roxie Ahrens; 5 Children, 12 Grandchildren, 6 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Sisters.

A Memorial Service for Phil will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Highland Memorial Park located at 6705 N. FM 88 in Weslaco, Texas.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.funerariadelangelhighland.com for the Ahrens family.

Published in The Monitor on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Highland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel - Highland Funeral Home
6705 N. FM 88
Weslaco, TX 78596
(956) 968-5538
