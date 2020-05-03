Glenview, IL. - Philip Anthony LaMantia, age 82, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Philip Joseph and Dorothy (Anderson) LaMantia. Phil is survived by his sisters Lois (William) McEssy of Lake Forest, Illinois and Mary Ellen (Charles) Burke of Naples, Florida, and as "Uncle Philly" by Cheri McEssy, Billy McEssy, Amy (John) McEssy Davidson, Katie Burke, Jenny Burke and Charlie Burke.



Phil grew up in the Beverly neighborhood of Chicago. He attended Christ the King Grammar School and Harvard School for Boys High School. He served in the United States Air Force as a meteorologist before he moved to Vail, Colorado where he owned and ran the Vail Village Deli. Phil later moved to McAllen, Texas where he was a popular, long-term member of the community and where he enjoyed an active life with many friends and LaMantia family.



Phil was a health conscious, active young man who was known for his witty sense of humor and dapper appearance. Always easy and fun to be around, Phil was a generous, kind person to everyone he encountered. The family would like to thank the Belmont Village staff for their care and support of Phil over the past 3 years in Glenview, Illinois.



Interment was private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



Donations in his honor are being accepted at the Star Scholarship Fund 3900 N McColl Road, McAllen, Texas 78501



