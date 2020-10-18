1/1
Philipi E. "Phil" Fletcher
McAllen - Cedar Park Texas- Philipi E. (Phil) Fletcher of McAllen, Texas passed away on August 9, 2020

Phil was born May 5, 1947 in Muenster, Texas to B. R. and Agustina Fletcher and was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Nelson Eddie Fletcher. He is survived by his sisters, Lita F. Sierra and Mary F. Cervantes both of Dallas and numerous nieces and nephews.

He attended schools in the Dallas area until he moved to complete his education at McAllen High School. After enrolling at Pan American College in 1967, he entered the United States Army as a Radar Specialist and was stationed in Hanau Germany. After his discharge, he returned to McAllen and was employed at Showery Stereo as the Chief Tech. it was there that he built and managed the Electronic Department at Showery's. Afterward he became the Master Tech for Phillips Properties where he designed and ran The Nickelodeon Game Room for many years at El Centro Mall. His expertise in Electronics landed Phil at the University of Texas Pan American as Chief Engineer of the Video Resources Department until his retirement in 2013. He was an established "Tinker" and builder and kept several projects in progress.

Phil is fondly remembered by a wide circle of friends and colleagues. He was a regular attendee of the Kerrville Folk Festival, where he was a founding member of the legendary Camp Cuisine, which took its name from Phil's cooking skills. Phil ran the camp kitchen (which included a Pizza oven) feeding his campmates and passing musicians with an outstanding array of meals. Phil will be deeply missed, not only for his cooking, but for his warm and open personality. He was also a great pool player. A great mechanic, joke and story teller, and rancher with one cow. He was one of a kind, and we sure miss him.

Phil's family would like to thank those who cared for him in the last months of his life. His resting place will be next to his beloved parents at the Rosston Cemetery in Rosston Texas.

Published in The Monitor on Oct. 18, 2020.
